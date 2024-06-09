Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

NYSE SIG opened at $105.73 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

