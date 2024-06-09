Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $349.53 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $349.53 million and $1.69 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,669.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.19 or 0.00680590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00115558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00245589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00082033 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,500,595,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,471,697,839 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

