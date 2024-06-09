Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SHG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

