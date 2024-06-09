Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
SHG opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
