Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,662 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.57. 303,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,260. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.16 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.46.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
