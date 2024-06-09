Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 26,699 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,079 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PSTG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

