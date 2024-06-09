Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NVR traded down $92.75 on Friday, hitting $7,497.67. 19,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,654.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,337.11. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.