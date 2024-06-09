Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

