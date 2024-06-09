Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 56,930 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 161.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 3,370,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,941. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

