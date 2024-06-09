SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,684. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $11,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

