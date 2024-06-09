SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Alphatec makes up 1.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 8.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alphatec by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.41. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

