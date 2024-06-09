SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 3.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Modine Manufacturing worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 793,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

