SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,689 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,122. The company has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

