SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,689 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,122. The company has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $41.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRLB
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.