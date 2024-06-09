Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $6.89 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.88. 3,511,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,314. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $641.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

