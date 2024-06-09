Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 77,453 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 77,453 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Starbucks by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 10,852,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

