Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 53,177 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,177 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.05% of Credo Technology Group worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. 2,930,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,583. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at $64,170,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at $64,170,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,345,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

