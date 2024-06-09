Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 159,956 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159,956 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,156,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 895,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

