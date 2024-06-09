Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 13,626 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of RVTY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $110.92. 736,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,005. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.45.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

