Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 106,677 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 796.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 325,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 192,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,723,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,558,996. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock worth $28,861,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

