Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 105,932 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,932 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,387. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

