Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $6.02 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000. Equitable accounts for approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. 2,160,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,763. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.