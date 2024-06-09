Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.6 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.