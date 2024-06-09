Seven Eight Capital LP Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

