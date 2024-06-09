Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 308.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $72.87. 2,848,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,052. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

