Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 232,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period.
In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE NOVA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.90. 5,964,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $24.56.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
