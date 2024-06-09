Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 84,595 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 18.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 127.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 57,776 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 15.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 3,621,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,163. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.