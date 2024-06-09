Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $154.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,761. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

