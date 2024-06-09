Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 4,262 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $186,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,032 shares of company stock worth $1,402,005. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. 1,082,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

