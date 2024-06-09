Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 1,560 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 775,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNA traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,443. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,118 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

