Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 251.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,099,000 after buying an additional 228,089 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRZE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

BRZE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 3,880,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,092. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

