Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 345 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. 169,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,438. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

