Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 75,680 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,680 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,889,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,950 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 90,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,490. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

