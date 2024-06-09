Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $239,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $24.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,028.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The company has a market capitalization of $405.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $939.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $871.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

