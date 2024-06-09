Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

SMTC opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $7,084,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its position in Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Semtech by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

