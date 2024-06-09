Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Crown Castle worth $96,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $100.62. 2,324,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,146. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

