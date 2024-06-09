Sei Investments Co. Purchases 208,116 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,116 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Xylem worth $74,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Xylem by 117.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.