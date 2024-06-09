Sei Investments Co. Invests $87.46 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 658,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,455,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $9,110,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,595,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

