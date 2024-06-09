Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $101,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

