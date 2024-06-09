Sei Investments Co. Buys 174,286 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,286 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $90,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. 506,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

