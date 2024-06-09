Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,399,309 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $78,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 686,242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Archrock by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Archrock by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Archrock Trading Up 0.2 %

AROC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.