Security National Bank Takes $29,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

