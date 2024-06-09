Security National Bank Sells 1,338 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $195.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

