Security National Bank Reduces Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Security National Bank lowered its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,605 shares during the period. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security National Bank owned approximately 2.63% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 325,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.