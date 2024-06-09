Security National Bank Purchases New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in PPG Industries by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 147,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 74,929 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 204,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 151,626 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in PPG Industries by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

