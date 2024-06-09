Security National Bank Purchases New Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 262,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

