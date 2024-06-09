Security National Bank Increases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 1,765,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,109. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

