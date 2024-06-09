Security National Bank Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.10. 1,208,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

