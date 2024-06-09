Security National Bank Has $1.99 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Security National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 435,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,521 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

