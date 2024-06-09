Security National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 13,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.58 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.79.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

