Security National Bank Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Security National Bank decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 315.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 207.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

