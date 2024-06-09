Security National Bank Buys Shares of 1,264 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,799,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,548,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $17,999,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,885,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,716,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 920,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 276,103 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 235,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

